Politics

PCs nominate former Winnipeg city councillor in Transcona for upcoming byelection

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 8:42 pm
1 min read
Shawn Nason.
Shawn Nason. X/Shawn Nason
The Progressive Conservative Party is bringing in some political experience to run in the upcoming Transcona byelection.

Former Winnipeg city councillor Shawn Nason will run for the PCs in the March 18 byelection. Nason served as Transcona’s city councillor from 2018-2022.

He has also served on the boards of the Transcona Historical Museum, Rotary Club of Winnipeg East, Oxford Heights Community Club, and FC Northwest Soccer Club.

“My years of community involvement have given me a deep understanding of
Transcona’s unique needs,” said Nason in a statement. “What’s inspired me most is seeing how everyone’s contribution, big or small, has made a meaningful impact to strengthen the community we call home.”

The NDP has already nominated educator Shannon Corbett.

The riding was vacated after former MLA Nello Altomare died of cancer last month.

