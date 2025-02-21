SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario NDP promises $70B in new spending over 3 years; $37B in new revenue, savings

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Ontario’s NDP is promising $70 billion in new spending over three years along with $37 billion in new revenue and savings, including increasing capital gains taxes, creating new tax brackets for ultra-high earners and imposing a luxury residence tax.

The NDP released its full platform and costing Friday, with less than a week to go until election day on Thursday.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles has already announced the bulk of the party’s promises, including a monthly grocery rebate, connecting everyone to a family doctor, establishing a public builder for 300,000 affordable homes and creating a universal school food program.

The NDP says they would put $10.5 billion over three years into public health – including their promise to attach everyone to team-based primary care – their home-building plan would cost $7.5 billion over three years and their grocery rebate would cost $11 billion over that time.

The party estimates that new tax brackets for those earning $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000 a year would bring in about $3 billion per year, and increasing the amount of capital gains subject to tax from 50 per cent to 80 per cent would bring in about $3.5 billion per year.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is also releasing her platform today and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Washington, D.C., for the second time during this election campaign for another round of meetings to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

