Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men charged in double hit-and-run in Coquitlam crosswalk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital'
Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital
RELATED: Coquitlam RCMP are looking for help from the public to find one of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run that sent a young woman to hospital with what are being called life-altering injuries. As Emily Lazatin reports, police are also hoping to speak with several other potential witnesses -- including bus passengers. – Feb 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The drivers of two separate vehicles accused of hitting the same pedestrian and fleeing the scene in Coquitlam last year have been charged.

The collisions happened at the intersection of Pinetree and Guildford ways on Jan. 27, 2024, shortly before 10 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP said it appeared the woman had the right of way and was legally crossing the street.

Mounties said she was struck by one vehicle, then, while unconscious on the ground, was struck a short time later by a second vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital'
Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital
Trending Now

Both vehicles drove away. An RCMP patrol vehicle ultimately found a bystander tending to the victim at the scene for serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pedestrian victim continues to recover from this serious and senseless incident,” Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Const. John Graham said in a media release.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now charged the alleged drivers of the two vehicles, Chin Tung Cheung of Coquitlam and Gurdeep Singh Dhanoaa of Abbotsford, each with a single count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices