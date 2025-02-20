Two men charged in double hit-and-run in Coquitlam crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The drivers of two separate vehicles accused of hitting the same pedestrian and fleeing the scene in Coquitlam last year have been charged.

The collisions happened at the intersection of Pinetree and Guildford ways on Jan. 27, 2024, shortly before 10 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP said it appeared the woman had the right of way and was legally crossing the street.

Mounties said she was struck by one vehicle, then, while unconscious on the ground, was struck a short time later by a second vehicle.

2:11 Coquitlam RCMP search for hit-and-run driver who sent young woman to hospital

Both vehicles drove away. An RCMP patrol vehicle ultimately found a bystander tending to the victim at the scene for serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pedestrian victim continues to recover from this serious and senseless incident,” Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Const. John Graham said in a media release.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now charged the alleged drivers of the two vehicles, Chin Tung Cheung of Coquitlam and Gurdeep Singh Dhanoaa of Abbotsford, each with a single count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.