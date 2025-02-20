Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck strikes 2 Highway 1 overpasses in Langley, company is ‘known to police’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. proposes fines, jail time for truck drivers who hit overpasses'
B.C. proposes fines, jail time for truck drivers who hit overpasses
WATCH: Under proposed changes to the Commercial Transport Act, truck drivers in B.C. could face higher penalties and fines if they hit an overpass. Richard Zussman reports. – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Drivers on Highway 1 through Langley should expect delays on Thursday afternoon after a truck hit two overpasses.

The right-most lane of the highway near Glover Road is shut down while crews investigate.

BC Highway Patrol said the overpass strike happened at 9:17 a.m.

The initial investigation shows that a tractor-trailer towing a large vertical load struck both the 264 overpass and the CP Rail overpass travelling westbound.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

BC Highway Patrol said the damage appears to be minimal but the load involved, which is a shipment of pre-formed concrete, is associated with a “company that is known to police.”

Therefore, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers have been called in to take conduct of the investigation into any load height and permitting issues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
The truck was carrying a large load of pre-formed concrete. View image in full screen
The truck was carrying a large load of pre-formed concrete. BC Highway Patrol
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices