Truck strikes 2 Highway 1 overpasses in Langley, company is ‘known to police’

Drivers on Highway 1 through Langley should expect delays on Thursday afternoon after a truck hit two overpasses.

The right-most lane of the highway near Glover Road is shut down while crews investigate.

BC Highway Patrol said the overpass strike happened at 9:17 a.m.

The initial investigation shows that a tractor-trailer towing a large vertical load struck both the 264 overpass and the CP Rail overpass travelling westbound.

BC Highway Patrol said the damage appears to be minimal but the load involved, which is a shipment of pre-formed concrete, is associated with a “company that is known to police.”

Therefore, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers have been called in to take conduct of the investigation into any load height and permitting issues.

