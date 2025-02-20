Menu

Canada

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s next music director calls opportunity ‘a joy and a responsibility’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 12:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Symphony Orchestra names its next music director'
Edmonton Symphony Orchestra names its next music director
WATCH ABOVE (From Feb. 19, 2025): The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that Jean-Marie Zeitouni will be its new music director.
As just the third Canadian to be hired as the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s music director, conductor Jean-Marie Zeitouni described being handed the role as “a tremendous honour and the fulfillment of a long-held dream.”

“This orchestra welcomed me early in my career, and over the years, it has become a true artistic home,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday after the ESO announced he will be the symphony orchestra’s next music director.

“Edmonton is home to one of the finest orchestras in North America and to an acoustic gem, the Winspear Centre. To help shape its future is both a joy and a responsibility — one I embrace with energy and passion.”

A photo of Jean-Marie Zeitouni that was posted on X by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra after it named him as its new music director. View image in full screen
A photo of Jean-Marie Zeitouni that was posted on X by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra after it named him as its new music director. CREDIT: X/@edmsymphony

The ESO said it decided to make Zeitouni just its ninth music director since 1952 after conducting what it called a “highly competitive international search.”

The organization noted he has led orchestras on five continents, including performances in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, Brussels and Detroit. Zeitouni has also conducted more than 35 performances with the ESO and Edmonton Opera.

“Jean-Marie Zeitouni’s appointment is a defining moment for the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra,” said Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, the president and CEO of the ESO and the Winspear Centre. “As a distinguished Canadian conductor, and a deeply gifted musician and collaborator, I look forward to our work together.

“With his vision, musical leadership and keen intelligence, we have the opportunity to become the most relevant orchestra of the 21st century, to be cherished in our home city and recognized well beyond our province and country.”

Zeitouni will officially assume his new title with the ESO in its 2025-26 season and will make his debut in the role on Sept. 27.

“I have the greatest respect for the musicians as well as for the entire organization,” he said.

“Edmonton is a vibrant city with a passionate, engaged audience that knows how to support its artists. I’m excited to grow my connection with this wonderful community that champions bold ideas and artistic creativity.”

Click to play video: 'Service dogs-in-training attend Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal'
Service dogs-in-training attend Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal
