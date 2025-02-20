Two inmates with ‘violent criminal history’ escape Ontario prison

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities say they are searching for two inmates who escaped from Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont., including a convicted murderer serving an indeterminate sentence.

In a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), they said Jay Sedore, 70, and Michael Karas, 68, were discovered missing during a routine inmate count at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Both were housed in the minimum-security unit of the multi-level prison.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the men fled in a grey or silver sedan.

“Both inmates have a violent history and are wanted by police,” the OPP said. They warn the public that “if seen, do not approach.”

Sedore is serving a sentence for first-degree murder. He is described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and short grey hair. He has known ties to the Gravenhurst area.

Karas is serving a 15-year, six-month, and 10-day sentence for robbery, forcible confinement and using an imitation firearm. He is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 178 pounds with a fair complexion, bald head and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm and a grim reaper on his torso.

Karas has ties to Toronto and B.C.

CSC says it’s working with law enforcement to track down the inmates and has provided police with all available information.

“CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sedore or Karas is urged to contact the OPP.