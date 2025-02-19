One person dead following police shooting in southeast Calgary

See more sharing options

Calgary police confirm one person is dead after an officer was involved in a shooting in the 6000 block of 17 Ave. S.E. on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and afterwards were seen taping off an area near some mobile homes.

Investigators said no officers were hurt during the shooting.

View image in full screen Calgary police taped off an area in Penbrooke Meadows following what they said was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Global News

Police maintained a large presence in a trailer park the Penbrooke Meadows area over the noon hour, restricting public access.

No other details are available.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…