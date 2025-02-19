Menu

Crime

One person dead following police shooting in southeast Calgary

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police respond to shooting involving officer'
Calgary police respond to shooting involving officer
Police have responded to a shooting involving an officer in southeast Calgary. Michael King reports
Calgary police confirm one person is dead after an officer was involved in a shooting in the 6000 block of 17 Ave. S.E. on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and afterwards were seen taping off an area near some mobile homes.

Investigators said no officers were hurt during the shooting.

Calgary police taped off an area in Penbrooke Meadows following what they said was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
Calgary police taped off an area in Penbrooke Meadows following what they said was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Global News

Police maintained a large presence in a trailer park the Penbrooke Meadows area over the noon hour, restricting public access.

No other details are available.

Calgary police taped off an area in Penbrooke Meadows following what they said was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary police taped off an area in Penbrooke Meadows following what they said was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Global News

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

