13-year-old Quebec girl found buried in snow has critical injuries: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 12:16 pm
A 13-year-old Quebec girl has critical injuries after she was found buried in the snow Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., a suburb on Montreal’s South Shore, say emergency services were dispatched at around 4 p.m. after the young teen was found unresponsive under a collapsed snowbank in front of a residence.

Police say first responders tried to revive the girl. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard said in a social media post on Tuesday that the girl had likely gotten trapped in a collapsed snow tunnel.

This comes after the death of a 57-year-old man found inside a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The engine was running and the vehicle was covered with snow after more than 74 centimetres fell in Montreal during two storms that hit the province on Thursday and Sunday.

The Montreal fire department and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, who was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Authorities warn against leaving the motor running of a car if it’s encased in snow, because a snow-blocked tailpipe can quickly lead to carbon monoxide buildup inside the vehicle.

–with files from The Canadian Press

