Canada

Man dead after he is found in snow-covered car with engine running in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blizzard hits Montreal with massive snowfall'
Blizzard hits Montreal with massive snowfall
Southern Quebec was hit with a second major snowstorm on Sunday as much of the province will have seen more snow in the last week than it did all of last year. Dan Spector reports.
A Quebec coroner will investigate the death of a 57-year-old man found inside a snow-covered vehicle with its engine running, after two major snowstorms hit the city over four days.

Montreal police Const. Florence Stafford says a 911 call came in at about 8:15 a.m. for someone unconscious inside a parked vehicle in the city’s Villeray—St-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

The engine was running and the vehicle was covered with snow after more than 74 centimetres fell in Montreal during storms that hit on Thursday and Sunday.

The Montreal fire department and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, who was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Stafford says the death is not considered criminal but the cause is undetermined, adding that the coroner will shed light on what happened.

Authorities warn against leaving the motor running of a car if it’s encased in snow, because a snow-blocked tailpipe can quickly lead to carbon monoxide build up inside the vehicle.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

