Health

President and CEO of Fraser Health Dr. Victoria Lee ousted

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
The Fraser Health Authority and its CEO have parted ways.
The president and CEO of Fraser Health is moving on.

In a statement provided on Tuesday afternoon, Fraser Health said that Dr. Victoria Lee and the board “have mutually agreed that she will be moving on from Fraser Health to pursue other opportunities.”

Dr. Lynn Stevenson has been appointed as interim president and CEO at Fraser Health.

“We would like to thank Dr. Lee for her leadership over the past six and a half years and on behalf of everyone at Fraser Health we wish her well,” Jim Sinclair, Board Chair at Fraser Health said in a statement.

“We are grateful Dr. Stevenson will be joining the organization, and the Board will be working quickly to recruit a new permanent president and CEO as quickly as possible.”

Fraser Health has been plagued by controversy recently.

These included stories of residents being denied access to their deceased loved ones’ health records, emergency room doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital penning a scathing letter to Lee warning that “deteriorating conditions” are “unequivocally leading to substandard care”, and launching a Harm Reduction Online Portal, which was built as a shopping place where people could have drug supplies delivered to their doorstep free of charge and then the provincial government asking it to be removed while it is under review.

At this time it is unclear if anyone else is leaving the organization.

