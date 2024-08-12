Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 5:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
More on Health
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

Health

Fraser Health to offer free delivery of harm reduction supplies

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC'
Toxic drug deaths decreasing in BC
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says that the rate of death is at its lowest point in four years, but the number of women dying is increasing. The province has added more than 650 new beds for people experiencing substance-use challenges. There were 1,000 more people accessing treatment last year than in 2022 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in the Fraser Health region will now be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their homes.

The new initiative includes drug injection and inhalation supplies, along with naloxone kits, drug testing strips and safe sex supplies.

The program is aimed at reducing drug deaths among people who don’t use supervised drug consumption sites due to stigma, isolation or other reasons.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson, Fraser Health’s manager of clinical operations for toxic drug response and priority populations.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toxic drug crisis film showing'
Toxic drug crisis film showing

The program is a partnership between Fraser Health, MTS Logistics and the Mountainside Harm Reduction Society.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users can access the items through an online web portal that also connects them to Fraser Health resources, including clinical and outreach teams.

Harm reduction expert Guy Felicella hailed the program, which he said could help reduce deaths among people who don’t have easy access to harm reduction facilities in their communities.

“You can’t expect people to actually travel to go access a site or a facility that’s in another town or maybe a 45-minute bus ride,” he said.

But he said more importantly, the service will provide a human connection for people who are struggling with drug use.

By delivering the supplies directly to users, Felicella said the service could operate as a “bridge” to people who are isolated but may be considering seeking treatment or changing their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t build connections to people who are using alone or struggling alone. There’s no relationship building,” he said.

Trending Now

“People are struggling with social isolation, that is the part that really cripples people, stigmatizes them, and doesn’t give them the ability to reach out.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students

BC Conservative Party MLA Eleonore Sturko said it was “concerning” that the harm reduction supplies were being made so easily accessible, while access to treatment remains “difficult.”

“The services should be equal, at least. It should be just as easy to access detox and treatment as it is to order a crack pipe online,” she said.

“I went through (the website) and wanted to see what type of resources are available… I would have expected there to be a box about how to access help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the service is just one part of a continuum of mental health and substance use services, which includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

The B.C. Coroners Service reports at least 1,158 people have died from toxic illicit drugs in the first six months of 2024, about nine per cent fewer than in 2023.

Sponsored content

AdChoices