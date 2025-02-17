B.C. Mounties facing discipline hearing want code of conduct board replaced

On day one of an RCMP disciplinary hearing involving three officers, there has been an unexpected delay amid calls for board members to recuse themselves.
Constables Mersad Mesbah, Ian Solven and Philip Dick have been on leave since 2021.
All three Coquitlam RCMP officers face serious code of conduct allegations, which could result in them being fired.
An Information to Obtain document alleges that in group chats on WhatsApp, Signal and on RCMP mobile data terminals, the officers made comments such as, “We gotta find a black guy today. This is your competency. I have to taser a black guy.”
They also allegedly belittled Indigenous people, saying they were “stupid” or “drunk” and have “unfortunate bodies” and all have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.”
Now, on day one of their code of conduct hearing, which is booked for two weeks, there are allegations against the three-person discipline board involving their own communications.
Get breaking National news
Defence revealed there is at least one piece of correspondence in which the accused parties are referred to as the “three amigos.”
Defence counsel Wes Dutcher-Walls says the email raises questions related to bias and ethics. He also raised concerns about outside influence impacting the board members’ impartiality.
The discipline hearing has been adjourned until Wednesday, when defence will argue for the board to recuse themselves.
Comments