Crime

B.C. Mounties facing discipline hearing want code of conduct board replaced

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 4:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam officers face dismissal over offensive chat'
Coquitlam officers face dismissal over offensive chat
RELATED: Three Coquitlam RCMP officers are under suspension and facing dismissal after a private chat group came to light, filled with racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. Catherine Urquhart reports – Sep 20, 2024
On day one of an RCMP disciplinary hearing involving three officers, there has been an unexpected delay amid calls for board members to recuse themselves.

Constables Mersad Mesbah, Ian Solven and Philip Dick have been on leave since 2021.

All three Coquitlam RCMP officers face serious code of conduct allegations, which could result in them being fired.

An Information to Obtain document alleges that in group chats on WhatsApp, Signal and on RCMP mobile data terminals, the officers made comments such as, “We gotta find a black guy today. This is your competency. I have to taser a black guy.”

Click to play video: 'Another complaint about Coquitlam Mounties facing dismissal over offensive chat'
Another complaint about Coquitlam Mounties facing dismissal over offensive chat

They also allegedly belittled Indigenous people, saying they were “stupid” or “drunk” and have “unfortunate bodies” and all have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.”

Story continues below advertisement
They officers also allegedly called female members of the public ”dumb bitches” and suggested they would “write off” [quickly conclude] their files. After a domestic violence call where the victim was bleeding from the mouth, one commented “Well she’s a f—ing dumb bitch, should’ve worn a mouth guard.”
Trending Now

Now, on day one of their code of conduct hearing, which is booked for two weeks, there are allegations against the three-person discipline board involving their own communications.

Defence revealed there is at least one piece of correspondence in which the accused parties are referred to as the “three amigos.”

Defence counsel Wes Dutcher-Walls says the email raises questions related to bias and ethics. He also raised concerns about outside influence impacting the board members’ impartiality.

The discipline hearing has been adjourned until Wednesday, when defence will argue for the board to recuse themselves.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

