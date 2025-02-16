Menu

The Curator

Best Presidents’ Day deals you don’t want to miss

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 16, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
presidents' day sales View image in full screen
Save big on AnWoor, ASUS and more coveted brand items.
Looking to shop discounts?

Presidents’ Day sales from your favourite retailers are now live! Save big on AnWoor, ASUS and more coveted brand items.

 

 

AnWoor Hair Wax Stick
This versatile hair wax stick is perfect for styling braids, twists, or taming flyaways, giving your hair a natural, soft look with a 24-hour hold. Packed with nourishing ingredients like beeswax and avocado oil, it’s safe, easy to apply, and leaves your hair shiny, defined, and frizz-free.
$8.5 on Amazon (was $16.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

LED Red Light Mask
Ready to get serious about your skincare? This lightweight red light mask is perfect for your beauty routine. With adjustable brightness and two convenient power modes, it’s designed to fit your lifestyle while promoting glowing, healthy skin.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

15pcs Knife Set
This all-in-one knife set has everything you need to slice, dice, and chop like a pro—complete with a built-in sharpener for hassle-free maintenance! Made from high-carbon stainless steel, these knives are sharp, rust-resistant, and ready to handle all your kitchen tasks. Grab it while it’s 50% off!
$79.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

 

Extra Thick Mattress Topper
Get maximum comfort every night with this super soft mattress topper, designed to bring new life to your old mattress. With a deep pocket and no-slip design, it’s easy to install and even easier to love—plus, it’s machine washable for ultimate convenience.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Wet/Dry Vacuum - Black
Upgrade your cleaning routine with this powerful vacuum from Tineco. It’s the perfect tool to vacuum and mop your floors in one easy session. With its smart iLoop sensor technology and cordless design, your floors will be left sparkling clean, dry, and streak-free.
$399.99 at Best Buy (was $649.99)

 

ASUS TUF 27 Inch Gaming Monitor
Level up your gaming with this ASUS 27 Inch full HD monitor, designed for an immersive gameplay with a lightning-fast 180Hz refresh rate. It’s the perfect upgrade to enjoy crisp, tear-free visuals.
$199.99 at Best Buy (was $259.99)

You may also like:

Philips Multi Groomer All-in-One Trimmer – $43.95

At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device – $129.99

Upgraded Teeth Whitening Kit – $32.00

2-in-1 Flat Iron Hair Straightener + Hair Dryer – $276.10

grace & stella Invisible Spot Covers – $9.50

