Crime

Police search for impaired driving suspect after extensive chase and escape from hospital

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 9:51 pm
1 min read
Blake Beaulieu escaped from hospital and is wanted by RCMP.
Blake Beaulieu escaped from hospital and is wanted by RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP are searching for a man who was involved in a police pursuit and then taken to hospital before escaping.

Police say Thursday morning, they received a report of an impaired driver in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect parked the car, fled on foot and headed into a bush.

The suspect was eventually spotted in very deep snow by officers on a snowmobile, but while officers tried to arrest him, the suspect got on the snowmobile and fled the scene.

An RCMP drone spotted the suspect a short distance away, who eventually got stuck and began walking towards the road. He was finally arrested, without shoes on and suffering from extreme frostbite.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition, but RCMP says the suspect left the hospital Friday morning with the assistance of an unknown person.

Blake Beaulieu, 33, of Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Peace Officer, and Possession of Firearm.

The vehicle Beaulieu was originally driving was determined to be stolen from Austin and officers discovered a sawed-off shotgun inside.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

