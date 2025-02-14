SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: B.C. honey buttermilk panna cotta with roasted apple and tangerine marmalade

By Bruno Feldeisen Special to Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Love is in the pan this Valentine’s Day with Panna Cotta'
Cooking Together: Love is in the pan this Valentine’s Day with Panna Cotta
French chef star Bruno Feldeisen shows us how we can express our love for our special someone this Valentine's Day with a B.C. honey buttermilk panna cotta with roasted apple and tangerine marmalade.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. honey buttermilk panna cotta with roasted apple and tangerine marmalade

Makes 3

Ingredients

1 ½ cups buttermilk

½ cup whole milk

¼ cup honey

1 bag unflavoured gelatin

2 local apples, cored and diced

2 tbsps. unsalted butter

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

½ cup maple syrup

4 tangerines

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup honey

Story continues below advertisement

Instructions

Dissolve the gelatin powder into 2 tbsp. of cold water.

In a saucepan bring the milk, honey and buttermilk to about 80c. without boiling it.

Whisk in the dissolved gelatin into the warm liquid.

Trending Now

Let cool to about 40 C.

Pour equally into 3 separate Mason jars.

Place in a refrigerator for 4 hours.

In a sauteed pan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the apple and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the maple syrup and cook for another 1 minute.

Set aside until needed.

In another saucepan, place the quartered tangerine with sugar and honey and bring to a quick boil. Lower the temperature and cook another minute.

Remove panna cottas from fridge. Top with apple then tangerine marmalade.

Enjoy!

Sponsored content

AdChoices