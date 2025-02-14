Recipe: B.C. honey buttermilk panna cotta with roasted apple and tangerine marmalade

B.C. honey buttermilk panna cotta with roasted apple and tangerine marmalade
Makes 3
Ingredients
1 ½ cups buttermilk
½ cup whole milk
¼ cup honey
1 bag unflavoured gelatin
2 local apples, cored and diced
2 tbsps. unsalted butter
½ cup maple syrup
4 tangerines
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup honey
Instructions
Dissolve the gelatin powder into 2 tbsp. of cold water.
In a saucepan bring the milk, honey and buttermilk to about 80c. without boiling it.
Whisk in the dissolved gelatin into the warm liquid.
Let cool to about 40 C.
Pour equally into 3 separate Mason jars.
Place in a refrigerator for 4 hours.
In a sauteed pan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the apple and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the maple syrup and cook for another 1 minute.
Set aside until needed.
In another saucepan, place the quartered tangerine with sugar and honey and bring to a quick boil. Lower the temperature and cook another minute.
Remove panna cottas from fridge. Top with apple then tangerine marmalade.
Enjoy!
