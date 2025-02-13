Suspects in beating of Duncan store owner released under 12 hours after arrest

Send this page to someone via email

There is anger and frustration in Duncan, B.C. after two suspects in the beating of a local store owner were released from custody less than 12 hours after they were arrested.

Darnell Sterling Grant, who turns 23 this year, and Serenity Hoeft, 22, were arrested Wednesday morning and charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident at Hank’s Handimart late Tuesday.

The pair was released Wednesday evening after making an appearance before a justice of the peace.

“It’s pretty disappointing that he’s out there again,” said the victim’s son, Jung Woo Kim. “Very disappointed in how the system is handling this right now.”

1:59 London Drugs president criticizes B.C. privacy laws

Jung Woo Kim is holding the fort at the family business as his father, James Kim, recovers at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim said safety concerns in Duncan are increasing and theft is a regular occurrence at their convenience store in the 500-block of Canada Avenue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Every year it gets worse and worse, every month, every week,” Kim told Global News in an interview Thursday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said they were called to the store for a report of an assault in progress.

Kim said a man and woman entered the business, loaded up on groceries and then left without paying.

That’s when he said he got a distress call from his father and rushed to the store to find the elder Kim beaten and bloodied.

“The thieves that were here stole a bunch of groceries, ran off and then my Dad chased after them and then he got beat up pretty quickly after getting into a scuffle with them,” Kim said.

2:34 Video released of attack on crown prosecutor

RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has a broken nose, severe concussion, he had … bloodied hands, bruised ribs, a few broken teeth as well, front teeth,” Kim told Global News.

Community members describe the owners of Hank’s Handimart as “wonderful people,” and are shocked to learn the assault suspects are already back on the streets.

“It just blows my mind,” said local business owner Jessica Fetchko. “It absolutely blows my mind that we are knowingly putting someone who is that volatile back out into our little town.”

“That person is a danger to the public so why are they apprehended and then released the very next day?” asked Duncan resident Shawn Sanders.

Grant and Hoeft are scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Kim said his father can move and is healing slowly after the beating.

The elder Kim, he said, is a “tough guy” who was just trying to earn a living when he fought back.

“Protecting the business, protecting the family is what he does,” he said.

“So anything to do with that, he’ll do anything for it.”