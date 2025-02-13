Menu

Crime

Fake taxi scam suspects ram B.C. police vehicle prior to arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fake taxi scam appears in Abbotsford'
Fake taxi scam appears in Abbotsford
RELATED: More people have been targeted by scammers running a fake taxi in Metro Vancouver. As Taya Fast reports students with big hearts are being hit in yet another community – Dec 11, 2024
Police have arrested two men suspected of roles in a fake taxi debit and credit card scam previously reported in Burnaby and Abbotsford, B.C.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they caught the suspects more than two months ago, and have now recommended charges.

Police say the scammers have been using a black vehicle with a taxi sign on the roof to dupe people into handing over their debit and credit cards.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police issue warning about taxi scam'
Toronto police issue warning about taxi scam

One of the fraudsters poses as a taxi driver, while the other poses as a customer having trouble paying their fare who approaches victims to ask for their help to cover the cost. When a victim offers their card, the scammers swap it out for a fake one.

In a media release, transit police said officers spotted a Hyundai Elantra that matched the scam vehicle’s description near the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

“Police observed as the passenger got out of the vehicle and placed a yellow ‘taxi’ sign on the roof of the Hyundai, before getting back in as the vehicle drove off toward SFU Surrey. Given these observations, police suspected the occupants were readying to look for more victims,” police said.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the Hyundai rammed an unmarked Transit Police vehicle.”

Click to play video: 'Victim of B.C. debit card fraud scam warns others'
Victim of B.C. debit card fraud scam warns others

Police arrested the driver and passenger, who both hail from Ontario, and seized 29 debit and credit cards, a debit card payment machine and a magnetic taxi sign.

Both suspects have been released pending charge approval.

