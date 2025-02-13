List of schools closed in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of the status of schools, if they are open or closed, in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, February 13, 2025:

Toronto District School Board: Schools are closed.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

York District School Board: Schools are closed.

York Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Peel District School Board: Schools are closed.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Durham District School Board: Schools are closed.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Halton District School Board: Schools are closed.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools are closed.

District School Board of Niagara: Schools are open, buses are cancelled.

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Schools are open, buses are cancelled.

Simcoe County District School Board: Schools are open, buses are cancelled.

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board: Schools are open, buses are cancelled.

Southern Ontario gets dumped with major snow storm

Many residents in southern Ontario woke up Thursday with a dumping of snow after a system moved through the region late on Wednesday.

Anywhere from 15 to 40 cm of snow fell across the region, depending on the area. Snowfall and winter storm warnings were in place, according to Environment Canada.

The latest round of snow comes days after the region got dumped on Saturday into Sunday. Another storm is expected this weekend.

Parking prohibition: City of Toronto declares ‘major snow storm condition’

The City of Toronto’s transportation services declared a “major snow storm condition” as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. The condition temporarily prohibits parking on all designated snow routes.

Anyone who is parked on snow routes could be fined or towed, the city said.

The city is also planning on doing “snow removal” by Monday, an operation it doesn’t do often, said Vincent Sferrazza, director for transportation services.

“When you get such a significant amount of snow, and also the temperatures will be cold, you will not have that melting benefit. It will stick around,” Sferrazza said. “So as a result, we will have to transition to removal of snow and that will likely happen early next week, probably around Monday.”

It’s expected the condition will remain in place until Tuesday.