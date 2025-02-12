Winter storm to hit large swath of southern Ontario with 40 cm possible

Send this page to someone via email

A large part of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, is expected to get hit with significant snowfall on Wednesday afternoon that will bring anywhere from 15 to 40 cm of snow.

Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alert from a special weather statement to either a snowfall warning or a winter storm warning — stretching from Toronto to Sarnia, to north of Barrie to North Bay, and east to Ottawa.

According to the snowfall alert for Toronto, it is expected that the snow will begin late afternoon with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. The total snowfall expected for Toronto is around 15 cm. Parts of north and east GTA are expected to get higher amounts, between 15 and 25 cm.

“This snowfall will impact the evening commute. Snow may become mixed with ice pellets late this evening and overnight for some areas,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

There is a risk for freezing rain in the Hamilton and Burlington area. Areas towards Ottawa are expected to see up to 40 cm of snow and area in and around Barrie may see between 20 and 30 cm of snow, with a winter storm warning in place in these locations. Snowfall amounts could possibly exceed 5 cm an hour, the weather agency said.

The snow is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a Texas low is passing through the Great Lakes and southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, by Wednesday afternoon. Snow is expected to start falling at around 4 p.m.

However, Hull said there is enough cold air in place by Wednesday afternoon for the system to bring snow, which could be heavy at times. He notes this will have a big impact on the Wednesday evening commute for anyone with travel plans on the road or by air.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada said in its weather alert. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

This next round of snow comes days after Toronto and parts of southern Ontario got dumped with of up to 20 cm of snow in some areas on Saturday night into Sunday.

As well, Hull said models are showing another potential winter storm emerging from the U.S. this upcoming weekend, which could bring more heavy snow to the area on Saturday into Sunday — making it three storms in one week for southern Ontario.

Parking prohibition: City of Toronto declares ‘major snow storm condition’

The City of Toronto’s transportation services says it is declaring a “major snow storm condition” as of 10 p.m. Wednesday — Barbara Gray, the general manager, said it is one of the tools that the city can use to assist with operations in order to clear streets as efficiently as possible.

The condition temporarily prohibits parking on all designated snow routes. This prevents vehicles from being buried underneath snow piles left behind by plows and allows for emergency services to respond quickly, Gray said.

Anyone who is parked on snow routes could be fined or towed, the city said.

Barbara Gray, City of Toronto’s general manager for Transportation Services holds up a snow route sign on Feb. 12, 2024. Global News

Vincent Sferrazza, director for transportation services, said multiple rounds of plowing and salting will be activated as “we will be getting quite a considerable amount of snow.”

Sferrazza added after the cleanup, the city will be transitioning to “snow removal.” He said this does not happen often.

“When you get such a significant amount of snow, and also the temperatures will be cold, you will not have that melting benefit. It will stick around. So as a result, we will have to transition to removal of snow and that will likely happen early next week, probably around Monday.”

It’s expected the condition will remain in place until Tuesday.