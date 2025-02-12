Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives probe suspicious death in Strathearn neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
A significant police presence in Edmonton's Strathearn neighbourhood on Feb. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
A significant police presence in Edmonton's Strathearn neighbourhood on Feb. 11, 2025. Global News
The death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Edmonton’s Strathearn neighbourhood on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious by police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police said officers responded to a weapon complaint at a home in the area of 95 Avenue and 91 Street at about 10:15 a.m.

A significant police presence could be seen in the area as officers contained the residence.

Police said a suspect was arrested by officers. They said he had fled the area of the home before officers arrived but did not say where the arrest was made.

According to police, the woman who died was 30 years old and investigators believe she and the suspect were “known to one another.”

“The EPS is not seeking any additional suspects and there is no further concern for public safety at this time,” police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Edmonton police say overall crime rate down, but violent crime trending up
