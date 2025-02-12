Edmonton homicide detectives probe suspicious death in Strathearn neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Edmonton’s Strathearn neighbourhood on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious by police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police said officers responded to a weapon complaint at a home in the area of 95 Avenue and 91 Street at about 10:15 a.m.

A significant police presence could be seen in the area as officers contained the residence.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said a suspect was arrested by officers. They said he had fled the area of the home before officers arrived but did not say where the arrest was made.

According to police, the woman who died was 30 years old and investigators believe she and the suspect were “known to one another.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The EPS is not seeking any additional suspects and there is no further concern for public safety at this time,” police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.