Ontario man dies in York Regional Police custody, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating after a 33-year-old man died while in the custody of York Regional Police on Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers arrested the man on Tuesday in relation to an arrest warrant for breach of probation. He was taken into custody and put in a cell at a police station in Richmond Hill.

On Wednesday, at around 1 a.m., the SIU said the man’s condition was “assessed as serious.” After officers provided medical attention, the SIU said paramedics were called.

The man was taken to hospital where he died, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The cause or suspected cause of the man’s death was not revealed. His identity hasn’t been released. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday, the SIU said.

The news comes one day after a 31-year-old woman died after being in custody with Hamilton police.