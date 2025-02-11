Ontario woman dies in Hamilton police custody, watchdog investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating after a 31-year-old woman died while in the custody of Hamilton police on Tuesday morning.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers arrested the woman on Monday in relation to multiple failure to comply offences.
She was then taken to the police station and placed in a cell, the SIU said.
Get daily National news
On Tuesday, at about 2:30 a.m., she showed signs of medical distress and paramedics were called. the woman was taken to hospital and died, the SIU said.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
The cause or suspected cause of the woman’s death was not revealed. Her identity hasn’t been released. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, the SIU said.
- Ontario election 2025: Leaders to have debate on Family Day
- Battle of Ontario: What election stops tell us about party hopes
- Rare trip sees election campaigning split between Ontario and Washington, D.C.
- Drivers of transport truck, car fined for stopping on Highway 417 lane for ‘coffee break’: police
Comments