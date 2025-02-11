Menu

Canada

Ontario woman dies in Hamilton police custody, watchdog investigating

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
File photo. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating after a 31-year-old woman died while in the custody of Hamilton police on Tuesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers arrested the woman on Monday in relation to multiple failure to comply offences.

She was then taken to the police station and placed in a cell, the SIU said.

On Tuesday, at about 2:30 a.m., she showed signs of medical distress and paramedics were called. the woman was taken to hospital and died, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The cause or suspected cause of the woman’s death was not revealed. Her identity hasn’t been released. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

