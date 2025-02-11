Ontario woman dies in Hamilton police custody, watchdog investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating after a 31-year-old woman died while in the custody of Hamilton police on Tuesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers arrested the woman on Monday in relation to multiple failure to comply offences.

She was then taken to the police station and placed in a cell, the SIU said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Tuesday, at about 2:30 a.m., she showed signs of medical distress and paramedics were called. the woman was taken to hospital and died, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The cause or suspected cause of the woman’s death was not revealed. Her identity hasn’t been released. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, the SIU said.