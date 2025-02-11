Menu

Politics

Inquiry will examine Winnipeg construction project mired in controversy

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
The Manitoba government is launching an inquiry into the construction of the police headquarters in Winnipeg — a project that ran over budget and was the subject of lawsuits and a police probe.

The government has appointed lawyer Garth Smorang to find ways to restore public confidence in the city’s large-scale construction projects.

As the inquiry commissioner, Smorang is tasked with looking at the actions of former elected officials and senior employees of the City of Winnipeg.

The city purchased a Canada Post building in downtown Winnipeg and converted it into a new headquarters for the Winnipeg Police Service.

The project ran $79 million over budget on its completion in 2016, and led to a lawsuit by the city against its former chief administrative officer.

There was also an RCMP investigation that, after five years, concluded with prosecutors deciding not to lay charges, citing an unlikelihood of conviction.

The NDP government has budgeted $2 million for the inquiry, which is to wrap up in 2027.

“Taxpayer dollars need to be spent transparently and Manitobans deserve to know the truth,” Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said in a press release Tuesday.

“An inquiry into the police headquarters project will help restore public trust and confidence, and its recommendations will ensure best practices are used to prevent similar mistakes from being repeated.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

