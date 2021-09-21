Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
City Lawyers
September 21 2021 10:40pm
00:44

City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case

The City of Winnipeg’s legal team has asked for an additional $1.2 million to hire help to go through the “sheer volume” of paperwork surrounding the city’s Winnipeg police headquarters fraud case.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.