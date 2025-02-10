Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead after police shooting in Surrey, neighbours say victim was a teen

By Amy Judd & Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen killed in Surrey police-involved shooting, friends and neighbours say'
Teen killed in Surrey police-involved shooting, friends and neighbours say
The Independent Investigations Office has taken over the case after a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed one person near an elementary school Sunday afternoon. As Andrea Macpherson reports, friends and neighbours say the victim was a neurodiverse 15-year-old boy who was a student at Clayton Heights Secondary.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Surrey on Sunday afternoon.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is now investigating as a police officer was involved.

The organization said that around 2:40 p.m. Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a person with a weapon near an elementary school near 70 Avenue and 185 Street.

The IIO said there was interaction on someone’s private property between the individual and police during which police fired a weapon.

The person died at the scene from a gunshot-related injury, the IIO said.

The IIO would not confirm the identity or any details about the victim.

However, friends and neighbours of the victim’s family told Global News the victim was a neurodiverse 15-year-old boy.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Surrey Schools confirmed a student from the Clayton Heights Secondary school community sadly passed away over the weekend.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Counsellors will be on-site at Clayton Heights Secondary to support staff, students and the community,” Schools confirmed in an email.

A memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon. Andrea Macpherson / Global News

John Pederson said he heard the shots on Sunday afternoon.

“All I witnessed was when I heard the shots. I came outside and they were on top of him giving him resuscitation or whatever,” he said.

Pederson lives across from where the shooting took place. He says he watched helplessly as CPR was being performed on a young man where bouquets of flowers now rest.

Pederson said his property was eventually surrounded by police tape after a stray bullet hit the side of his home.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IIO investigating Surrey police officer involved shooting'
IIO investigating Surrey police officer involved shooting

Initial investigative steps will seek to determine if police actions were necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

The IIO is asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices