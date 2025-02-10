1 dead after police shooting in Surrey, neighbours say victim was a teen

Send this page to someone via email

A person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Surrey on Sunday afternoon.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is now investigating as a police officer was involved.

The organization said that around 2:40 p.m. Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a person with a weapon near an elementary school near 70 Avenue and 185 Street.

The IIO said there was interaction on someone’s private property between the individual and police during which police fired a weapon.

The person died at the scene from a gunshot-related injury, the IIO said.

The IIO would not confirm the identity or any details about the victim.

However, friends and neighbours of the victim’s family told Global News the victim was a neurodiverse 15-year-old boy.

In a statement, Surrey Schools confirmed a student from the Clayton Heights Secondary school community sadly passed away over the weekend.

“Counsellors will be on-site at Clayton Heights Secondary to support staff, students and the community,” Schools confirmed in an email.

View image in full screen A memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon. Andrea Macpherson / Global News

John Pederson said he heard the shots on Sunday afternoon.

“All I witnessed was when I heard the shots. I came outside and they were on top of him giving him resuscitation or whatever,” he said.

Pederson lives across from where the shooting took place. He says he watched helplessly as CPR was being performed on a young man where bouquets of flowers now rest.

Pederson said his property was eventually surrounded by police tape after a stray bullet hit the side of his home.

Initial investigative steps will seek to determine if police actions were necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

The IIO is asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the website.