Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife denies rape, human trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Amanda Palmer, ex-wife of author Neil Gaiman, has denied allegations of rape and human trafficking made by a woman who worked as a nanny for the former couple.

Scarlett Pavlovich, the former family babysitter, filed three civil lawsuits — one against Gaiman and his ex-wife, Palmer, and two more against Palmer — in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York on Feb. 3.

Pavlovich alleged the former couple violated laws on federal human trafficking, sexual assault and battery while she worked as the family’s nanny. She claims Gaiman assaulted her multiple times and that she told Palmer, who allegedly knew of past incidents of abuse.

Palmer took to Instagram to address the allegations in a statement, writing, “I thank you all for continuing to respect my recent request for privacy as I navigate this extremely difficult moment. I must protect my young child and his right to privacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With that as my priority, I will not respond to the specific allegations being made against me except to say that I deny the allegations and will respond in due course. My heart goes out to all survivors.”

Pavlovich alleged in the lawsuits that she was homeless and living on a beach when she met Palmer in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2020. Pavlovich was 22 years old at the time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the lawsuits, Palmer invited Pavlovich to the couple’s home on Waiheke Island. Pavlovich began running errands for the couple, babysitting their son and helping with chores, eventually becoming the couple’s nanny.

Gaiman first sexually assaulted her the night they met in February 2022, according to the lawsuits. The assaults continued, but she kept working for the couple because she was broke and homeless, and Gaiman had told her he would help her writing career, according to the lawsuits.

Story continues below advertisement

When Pavlovich told Palmer about the assaults, Palmer allegedly told her that more than a dozen women had claimed that Gaiman had sexually abused them in the past.

The assaults didn’t stop until Pavlovich told Palmer she was going to kill herself, the lawsuits said. She left the family and became homeless again, although the documents say Gaiman continued to pay her for her work caring for the couple’s child and helped cover her rent for a few months.

Palmer knew of Gaiman’s sexual desires and presented Pavlovich to him knowing he would assault her, according the lawsuits. Pavlovich alleges Gaiman and Palmer violated federal human trafficking prohibitions and is seeking at least $7 million in damages.

After the New York Magazine article was published with allegations from several women accusing him of sexual assault, Gaiman released a statement in January denying he had ever engaged in non-consensual sex. The allegations of four of the women were previously broadcast in July in a Tortoise Media podcast.

“I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” Gaiman posted on the social media platform Tumblr.

Pavlovich told New York Magazine that she filed a police report in January 2023 accusing Gaiman of sexual assault. Police have not confirmed whether Gaiman was ever under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

When the New York Magazine article was published, Palmer took to Instagram, writing, “As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time.”

—With files from The Associated Press