Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman facing more than 150 fraud-related charges appeared in provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The hearing for Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary was adjourned, and the accused will remain in custody until her next court date on March 7.

She is accused of obtaining more than $100,000 through fraudulent means since 2014.

More than 100 charges against her were announced on Thursday, including extortion, forgery and fraud. Police had laid more than 50 fraud and firearm-related charges against her last September.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The RCMP said they arrested MacGillivary on Jan. 17 after officers had combed through documents seized during a search from August 2024.

Police say she allegedly had more than 15 fake identities that she used with forged documents to gain money and benefits dating back to 1995.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said eight individuals and organizations have been identified as victims.

“Some of her aliases were the real identities of individuals who had fallen victim to identity theft,” Tremblay said in an interview, adding that the breadth of the charges against MacGillivary and the amount of money involved were “significant.”

“In my service here in Nova Scotia I haven’t seen a single person charged with this many fraud-related offences in relation to one case,” he said.

The charges announced on Thursday include 21 counts of forgery, 28 of using forged documents, 32 of possession of forged documents, 10 of identity theft, two counts of fraud and four of identity fraud.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.