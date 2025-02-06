Menu

Canada

Canadian woman who allegedly used more than 15 aliases, identities faces more fraud charges

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John’s, N.L, on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John’s, N.L, on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP in Halifax say a Nova Scotia woman is facing more charges in connection with an investigation into alleged forged documents to obtain financial benefits dating back 30 years.

Police said Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, from Dartmouth, N.S., is now looking at more than 100 offences.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After review of hundreds of documents seized during a search warrant in August 2024, police said investigators have identified a further eight organizations and individuals who were defrauded.

Police allege MacGillivary has used more than 15 aliases and real identities to forge documents to get financial benefits since 1995.

Police said since 2014, it is estimated that MacGillivary has “fraudulently obtained more than $100,000.”

MacGillivary was arrested on Jan. 17.

She faces charges of extortion, forgery, identity theft and fraud, among several other offences.

Police said anyone who thinks they may be a victim is encouraged to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

