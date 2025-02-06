Canadian woman who allegedly used more than 15 aliases, identities faces more fraud charges

RCMP in Halifax say a Nova Scotia woman is facing more charges in connection with an investigation into alleged forged documents to obtain financial benefits dating back 30 years.
Police said Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, from Dartmouth, N.S., is now looking at more than 100 offences.
After review of hundreds of documents seized during a search warrant in August 2024, police said investigators have identified a further eight organizations and individuals who were defrauded.
Police allege MacGillivary has used more than 15 aliases and real identities to forge documents to get financial benefits since 1995.
Police said since 2014, it is estimated that MacGillivary has “fraudulently obtained more than $100,000.”
MacGillivary was arrested on Jan. 17.
She faces charges of extortion, forgery, identity theft and fraud, among several other offences.
Police said anyone who thinks they may be a victim is encouraged to contact police.
