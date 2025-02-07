‘Justice’: B.C. man gets jail time for killing ex-girlfriend’s Chihuahua

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Details of this case are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

It was an emotional day in court for a B.C. woman whose ex-partner was found responsible for killing her dog.

Randeep Ghataura was convicted of killing, wounding or injuring an animal in October 2024.

On Friday, he was sentenced to four months in jail, three years probation, a 20-year ban on owning or possessing any animals and he must also pay the costs his ex bore for having the critically injured dog euthanized.

“For no reason that has been expressed to this court, Mr. Ghataura killed a dog who did not weigh nine pounds by hitting it in the head with a shoe… and left her for several hours before she could be humanely euthanized,” Judge Ellen Gordon said in B.C. Provincial Court on Friday.

The defence was asking for an eight to 12-month conditional sentence order.

Crown asked for eight months in jail, three years probation and a 20-year ban on owning and possessing animals.

About five years ago, Ghataura was in a relationship with Jeannie Chiasson, who owned a Chihuahua named Tacori.

View image in full screen Tacori the Chihuahua is seen here before she died. Submitted by the owner

The couple had broken up when Chiasson said Ghataura went to her place to drop off some items.

Chiasson wasn’t home at the time but she said Ghataura entered anyway.

She said he later called her and told her that Tacori was acting strangely. In court, Crown revealed that when Ghataura was asked about what happened, he said he “maybe” hit the dog with a shoe.

Chiasson rushed home and said she found the little dog hunched over with red eyes.

She rushed her to the vet but was told the Chihuahua was in medical distress and there was nothing they could do to save her.

Tacori had to be put to sleep.

In court, Chiasson read a victim impact statement and shared that statement outside the court.

She said she never thought she would face such evil or have to enter into the fight of her life just to find peace someday.

“That last night I had with Tacori I asked her for one last kiss while I cried uncontrollably, and then she reached out and licked my nose, and then her head fell into the palm of my hand, she died,” Chiasson said.

She added that she didn’t even want to live after what happened with her dog. She sought out therapy and her doctor put her on antidepressants but she said they made her feel horrible.

“What has happened to me is going to stay with me for the rest of my life,” Chiasson said. “But I have made a decision that I am no longer a victim. I am now a survivor because I am a strong person and I am a fighter.”

She added that she knows Tacori is looking down and is proud of her and wants her to be happy.

“I didn’t fight this hard and survive everything to be broken,” Chiasson said. “I was strong and I survived to tell the story that Tacori could not.”

View image in full screen Randeep Ghataura has been sentenced to four months in jail for killing his former girlfriend’s dog. Submitted to Global News

Speaking outside of court on Friday after the verdict was announced Chiasson said it still brings tears to her eyes.

“Justice has been served,” she said, “it has been served.”

Chiasson said that it shocked her to see Ghataura because he still didn’t seem to show any remorse.

“There wasn’t a tear in his eye, the only thing that he said was ‘The cuffs are too tight, it’s hurting my arm.’ That was his only remorse.”

Since Tacori’s death, Chiasson said she has been fighting for justice. She said she was turned away by multiple lawyers who told her she was never going to win.

“To actually see the cuffs go on and to know that somebody actually believes you, and they’re going to fight for an innocent animal that couldn’t fight for themselves, that suffered for five hours, holding on to life, waiting for me to come home, that was everything.

“It was absolutely everything and it was justice.”