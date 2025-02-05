Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

CRAB Park homeless encampment cost City of Vancouver $3 million

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 9:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cost of CRAB Park encampment released'
Cost of CRAB Park encampment released
The City of Vancouver now says the homeless encampment at CRAB Park cost the city and its taxpayers $3 million over the more than three years it was home to hundreds of people. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The long-running homeless encampment in Vancouver’s CRAB Park cost the City of Vancouver $3 million.

Those costs went to cover sanitation, engineering, maintenance and repairs, park rangers, police, firefighters and homeless outreach between 2021 and 2024, when the encampment was finally shut down.

Click to play video: 'Police, city crews and advocates out in force for final removal of CRAB Park encampment'
Police, city crews and advocates out in force for final removal of CRAB Park encampment

“It’s an extraordinary amount of money and it really shows why these urban encampments are not appropriate places for people to be sheltering,” ABC Vancouver City Councillor Peter Meiszner told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The $3 million figure does not include the costs of rehabilitating the park after the city ended the encampment in November.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Between 2018 and 2021 similar homeless encampments at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer and Strathcona parks cost taxpayers more than $6 million,

Councillors agree the money could have been better spent addressing homelessness.

“This a cost that’s borne by the province, it’s a cost borne by the city, it’s a cost borne by the park board and surely we could put that money to better use and address the needs of folks,” Green City Councillor Pete Fry said.

Click to play video: 'CRAB Park encampment marks 3rd annivesary'
CRAB Park encampment marks 3rd annivesary
Trending Now

One option Fry wants the city to look at is tiny shelters. At around $15,000 each, $3 million would have funded 200 of them.

Vancouver’s previous city council approved a pilot project for the 100-square-foot units in February 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Each is meant to come equipped with heat and air conditioning, power, space for two people and a lock on the door.

Former mayor Kennedy Stewart did not respond to an interview request from Global News while neither deputy city manager Sandra Singh nor Vancouver Park Board general manager Steve Jackson were available for interviews Wednesday about the CRAB Park encampment.

While fencing around the former encampment site was recently knocked down, the overnight sheltering area remains off limits three months after it was closed to protect the newly seeded soil from wet weather and cold temperatures.

The city says it hopes to reopen the space this spring.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices