Alberta disability advocates question province’s new ADAP program

The Alberta government is launching a new program similar to Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, or AISH, but will allow those with disabilities who can work to earn more without losing access to benefits.

The new program is called Alberta Disability Assistance Program or ADAP. The province said it when it launches next year, disability income assistance applicants in Alberta will be assessed for both ADAP and AISH, “ensuring eligible applicants are placed in the program best suited to their unique situation.”

Keri McEachern with the Self Advocacy Federation said she had many questions following Tuesday’s news conference.

“We’re trying to really understand what the program is, at this point. We’re thinking that it’s a revamp of the barriers for employment program.”

NDP MLA Marie Renaud explained the barriers for employment support is for people with disabilities who have not yet qualified for AISH.

“Their core benefits are around $900, where AISH is around $1,900,” said Renaud.

Right now, Albertans who are on AISH but able to work can earn up to $1,1000 a month before their AISH benefits are clawed back.

Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the ADAP program will work better.

“The clawbacks would be set up significantly, generously to make sure that people are taking home the work or the money they are earning while working and are better economically as a result of that,” said Nixon.

Alberta has the highest unemployment rate in Canada.

“Where are these employers and how are they going to be convinced to hire somebody with a disability given the fact that many, many places do have to make significant accommodations and there’s no money to make these accommodation changes?” said McEachern.

More than 77,000 Albertans received support under AISH and nearly 10,000 of those also hold jobs in some capacity.

McEachern explained there is currently no accessibility legislation in place.

“There are no safety checks in place for when somebody isn’t doing well with their disability, for when somebody isn’t able to get to work because transportation didn’t pick them up or their staff didn’t arrive to drive them to work. So there’s no accessibility legislation that protects people from those accommodations that people with disabilities need.”

“There has to be jobs available, and there are not,” said Renaud. “We don’t even have accessibility legislation so we can’t even guarantee people they can get into buildings.”

To make the medical assessment process quicker and more accessible, the province said applicants will be connected a pre-qualified medical professional to complete an assessment.

Additionally, the government said application approvals will be streamlined by establishing a new review panel made up of medical professionals with the expertise required to better understand the needs of applicants.

Renaud worries there is an underlying plan.

“The only reason this change is happening is to look at the bottom line of AISH: how many people are receiving AISH, and how much are they receiving in core benefits, and this is to bring that down,” said Renaud.

Nixon says eligible recipients will earn more while on the program compared to AISH, which Nixon said is not currently a livable wage.

“That’s why we continue to invest to make sure that we have the highest compensation for those who face disabilities in our problems,” said Nixon.

Ashley Stevenson, the press secretary for the Social Services Minister, release a statement that says in part:

“…Minister Nixon hosted roundtables with stakeholders from the disability sector representing more than 25 different organizations. We have also heard loud and clear, through letters, emails and conversations with clients, that they want to work but need support and are afraid of losing the financial and health benefits they rely on. To be clear, engagement is ongoing and Albertans with disabilities will help shape the details of ADAP.”

The province said all existing AISH clients will receive more information about the new program in March.

The program is set to launch in July 2026.