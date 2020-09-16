Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
September 16 2020 12:27am
01:52

AISH recipient feels anxious about program review

Some Albertans who rely on AISH benefits say they’re feeling anxious after Premier Jason Kenney said it’s time for the province to review who qualifies for the program. Sarah Komadina reports.

