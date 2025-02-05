Two men dead after falling through ice while fishing in Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

An ice fishing expedition in B.C.’s Fraser Valley turned deadly on Tuesday, RCMP say.

It happened at Grace Lake, just west of Harrison Lake.

Mounties said when two men who had gone ice fishing failed to return as planned, a family member went to the lake where they saw a large hole in the ice and fishing gear nearby.

Agassiz RCMP and multiple search and rescue teams deployed to the lake and located two bodies beneath the ice.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chad Raymond said in a media release.

“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe.”

Police had to call in the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, a specialized team of expert divers, to conduct the difficult and dangerous recovery.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the men’s deaths, and Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service which is investigating the fatalities.