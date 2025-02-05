Menu

Crime

Two men dead after falling through ice while fishing in Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Feb. 10: This Your Saskatchewan ice fishing photo was taken at Buffalo Pound Lake by Chris Halliday. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO - RCMP say two men are dead after falling through the ice at Grace Lake near Agassiz. Chris Halliday.
An ice fishing expedition in B.C.’s Fraser Valley turned deadly on Tuesday, RCMP say.

It happened at Grace Lake, just west of Harrison Lake.

Mounties said when two men who had gone ice fishing failed to return as planned, a family member went to the lake where they saw a large hole in the ice and fishing gear nearby.

Agassiz RCMP and multiple search and rescue teams deployed to the lake and located two bodies beneath the ice.

Click to play video: 'Authorities offer safety tips as Manitobans embrace ice-fishing season'
Authorities offer safety tips as Manitobans embrace ice-fishing season

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chad Raymond said in a media release.

“This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe.”

Police had to call in the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, a specialized team of expert divers, to conduct the difficult and dangerous recovery.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the men’s deaths, and Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service which is investigating the fatalities.

 

