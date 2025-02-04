Halifax ER attack: Why one advocate says the unhoused crisis may have played a role

Send this page to someone via email

As court proceedings continue for the man charged with attacking three Halifax Infirmary staff members last week, housing advocates say the case speaks to a broader issue in the community.

Some say more shelter options may prevent other violent attacks.

Nicholas Robert Coulombe, 32, opted not to appear in person in court Tuesday. His lawyer appeared on his behalf and informed the judge Coulombe will not be seeking bail at this time.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.

He is charged with attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, after allegedly attacking three people at the QEII emergency room last Wednesday.

According to a police information form filed with the provincial court, the weapon used in three of the alleged confrontations was a knife.

Coulombe is a former resident of the Grand Parade tent encampment in downtown Halifax, and according to advocates had been staying at a shelter at the Halifax Forum as recently as December 2024.

“It broke my heart, but the first thing that came to my mind is the mental health of anyone that’s out on the street,” said Andrew Goodsell, who is also unhoused and lives at the Flynn Park encampment.

“I know that it’s devastatingly hard to live this kind of lifestyle. And most people, their mental health is already on the brink so it don’t take much to set someone off.”

Although it isn’t public why Coulombe went to the emergency room last week, a Nova Scotia Health spokesperson told Global News they are aware some people are coming to the ER to stay warm and spend the night. In some cases, staff at the facilities know the people by name.

“The reality is there’s not a lot of spots out there (to stay),” said Goodsell.

“A lot of people hide in the library during the day and whatnot. And next thing you know, they’re looking for another spot where they can actually feel safe and warm and secure.”

He said in his experience, there are limited shelter options available on the peninsula.

Halifax Regional Municipality told Global News their outreach workers regularly connect with those experiencing homelessness with resources. Supports can include food and clothing, as well as access to the province’s shelters.

Goodsell said in light of this case, he believes more security should be in place to protect staff. But more importantly, he believes dignified housing options are equally important when it comes to preventative measures.