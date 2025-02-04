‘Attempted stabbings, sexual assaults’: B.C. paramedics decry on-the-job violence

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing British Columbia’s paramedics is highlighting what it says is an epidemic of on-the-job violence.

The Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. says for years its members have faced physical, verbal and sexual violence in the field, but have felt obliged to tolerate it as “part of the job.”

“The propensity to violence has changed in the last four years and we are seeing a significant increase in targeted attacks towards paramedics and towards uniforms on the streets of B.C. It’s a very concerning trend,” union safety director Corey Froese said.

“We’ve had to deal with issues of being shot at, attempted stabbings, sexual assaults, verbal assaults of every kind you can imagine and different types of threats.”

The union has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about workplace violence.

As part of the campaign, the union is urging its members to report and record every single incident so that they can have better evidence of the violence they face.

Health care workers and first responders have raised concerns about workplace safety for years, but the issue has gained greater public attention in the wake of a string of high-profile incidents.

Last summer, paramedics refused to take calls on a notorious stretch of Pandora Avenue in Victoria after one of them was attacked while trying to treat a patient.

“One paramedic was punched in the face and then kicked in the face once he dropped to the ground. Sixty people from that community converged … to the point that the fire department had to pull out their equipment to start swinging it at the public … to keep 60 people from converting and potentially assaulting the injured paramedic that was crawling away,” Froese said.

He pointed to another recent incident in which an unhoused person snuck into an ambulance station in Kelowna and attempted to stab a paramedic.

Recent attacks on nurses in B.C. hospitals were also reported in November and December.

A private member’s bill authored by B.C. Conservative MP Todd Doherty that would have made attacking a first responder or health care worker an aggravating factor during sentencing recently reached the final stage before approval.

But the bill died on the order paper when the Governor General prorogued parliament following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement he would step down.

Froese said paramedics need help now.

“We understand it’s hard for Police to charge these people, let alone get convictions and make

productive change, but we need to start with enhanced training for our members to read the signs

before an assault can take place,” Froese said.

“We need to get better data for our members and make sure that every event is recorded and reported through our health and safety system so that we can finally show what our members already know- that we deal with violence on the job every single day.”

In a statement, B.C. Emergency Health Services said staff safety was of paramount importance.

“As part of their training, our paramedics undertake a mandatory violence prevention course that has been developed by BCEHS, in conjunction with PHSA and the Ministry of Health,” the statement reads.

“We also regularly update our violence-related policies and procedures and offer mental health supports for employees experiencing work-related health or mental health issues.”

BCEHS added that employees have the right to refuse unsafe work.

Ambulance paramedics will begin negotiations on a new contract on April 1.