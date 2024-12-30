Man charged in attack on nurse at Eagle Ridge Hospital

See more sharing options

A man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a nurse at a Metro Vancouver hospital in an incident police say left her seriously injured last month.

Police in Port Moody say a charge of assault causing bodily harm has been approved against a 41-year-old man with no fixed address.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Port Coquitlam on Feb. 10.

Investigators say the man was arrested after officers responded to a call at Eagle Ridge Hospital on Nov. 20 about a discharged patient who allegedly attacked a female nurse.

Police say they arrested the man immediately after the alleged attack.

The statement from Port Moody Police says the nurse sustained “serious injuries” but did not elaborate on her condition or additional circumstances surrounding the assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.