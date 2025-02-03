Saskatchewan residents worried over increased food prices from looming tariffs

See more sharing options

Anxiety is growing for many Saskatchewan residents around potential increases in food prices.

The feeling stems from the upcoming 25 per cent tariffs on U.S. goods that are set to come into effect on Tuesday. The retaliatory tariffs are a response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods set to come into force the same day.

While concerns grow, provincial leaders call for the federal government to take more action as well as for all levels of government to unite.

In the video above, Katherine Ludwig explains what those price increases may look like.