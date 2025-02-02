SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Lifestyle

Recipe: Classic French omelette

By Head chef Ameer Zain at Mereon Bistro Special to Global News
Posted February 2, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
An omelette can be a part of breakfast or brunch!. View image in full screen
An omelette can be a part of breakfast or brunch!.
Classic French omelette

Cooking time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

Whole Eggs: 3

Chives: 10 grams

Gruyere Cheese: 30 g (either grated or thinly shaved)

Salt: to taste

Butter: 40 grams

Frisee Salad: 40 grams, dressed with our Mereon house vinaigrette

Fries

Method

• Break the 3 eggs into a mixing bowl and beat thoroughly with either a fork or a whisk.

• Add a pinch of salt and thinly sliced roundels of chives to the beaten egg mixture.

• Heat up the butter in a non-stick medium sized pan, until it melts and starts foaming without any colour or browning.

• Pour the beaten eggs in the pan and start scrambling the eggs while keeping the whole surface area of the pan covered with the mixture.

• When the egg is set, roll gently from one side three quarters of the way, fold the two ends of the omelette and push a portion of the lip of the omelette over the edge of the pan.

• Add some grated or thinly sliced gruyere to the middle of the omelette, the part where it’s not rolled.

• Take the overhanging lip of the omelette, and fold it in.

• Take a plate on your left hand, and with your right hand, tip the omelette over in one movement.

• Serve with a frisee salad and French fries.

