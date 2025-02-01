SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Flames goalie Dustin Wolf named NHL’s rookie of the month for January

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2025 5:28 pm
Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is the NHL’s rookie of the month.

The league announced the honour Saturday after Wolf led all first-year players with seven wins in January, posting a 7-3-0 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average.

The 23-year-old has helped backstop the Flames into playoff contention this season.

Calgary (25-18-7) held the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points heading into Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

In other league news, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was named the first star of the month after leading the NHL with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games.

Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson earned the second star, and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski was named the third.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

