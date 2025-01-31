Serial groper’s no-jail sentence shows we ‘don’t care’ about women: advocate

An advocate for victims of gender-based violence says the sentence handed down to a Vancouver serial groper reveals the systemic failure of the justice system to protect women and girls.
Hussein Al-Shami pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four women in downtown Vancouver in April 2023.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation as a part of a conditional sentence that will leave him without a criminal record if he abides by his release conditions.
“There’s nothing surprising about this at all,” said Angela Marie-MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women Support Services.
“The message is very clear that we actually don’t care about violence against women.”
Former Crown prosecutor Rob Dhanu, K.C., who was not involved in the case, said he understands how the public could have questions about the case.
Dhanu said judges don’t often grant conditional sentences, meaning there may have been some kind of extenuating circumstances, such as a mental health issue or victims being unwilling to testify.
“Typically conditional discharges are imposed for a period of 12-18 months. In this case, the judge sentenced Mr Al-Shami to a 30-month probationary period,” he said.
“So that gives the court and probation services an extended period of time to supervise (him) while he is out on his probation conditions.”
MacDougall said random sexual assaults are a public safety issue, and that cases like Al-Shami’s create a “chill” among women and girls.
She added she was disappointed to see the mandate letter handed to new Public Safety Minister Garry Begg does not include a focus on curbing gender-based violence.
“What is the point of having a huge budget for police and specialized police interventions like sex crimes or a domestic violence unit if we are … going to get to the point where we are plea bargaining away any kind of accountability?” she said.
Global News is seeking comment from B.C.’s attorney general and public safety minister on the case.
