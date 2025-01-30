Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No jail time for Vancouver serial groper who pleaded guilty to assaulting 4 women

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police searching for serial groping suspect'
Vancouver police searching for serial groping suspect
RELATED: Vancouver police are warning women after four groping attacks near BC Place and Rogers Arena. Travis Prasad reports – May 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a serial groper who assaulted four strangers in Vancouver two years ago has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

All four assaults happened after dark near BC Place and Rogers Arena on April 27 and April 29 in 2023.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All of the victims, who were between the ages of 25 and 40, were out for a walk when they were groped, according to police.

Trending Now

Police arrested Hussein Al-Shami in May 2023, and on Thursday he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

In court, he was granted a conditional discharge and put on probation for 30 months.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices