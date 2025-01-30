No jail time for Vancouver serial groper who pleaded guilty to assaulting 4 women

Police say a serial groper who assaulted four strangers in Vancouver two years ago has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
All four assaults happened after dark near BC Place and Rogers Arena on April 27 and April 29 in 2023.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
All of the victims, who were between the ages of 25 and 40, were out for a walk when they were groped, according to police.
Trending Now
Police arrested Hussein Al-Shami in May 2023, and on Thursday he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault.
In court, he was granted a conditional discharge and put on probation for 30 months.
- Former priest sentenced to 6 years for sex abuse of Nunavut children
- ‘A crime scene’: 3 hospital workers hurt by patient at Halifax emergency room
- Dutch court rejects bid by Amanda Todd’s tormentor to quash Canadian sentence
- Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 2 boys found dead in N.B. apartment
Comments