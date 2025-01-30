No jail time for Vancouver serial groper who pleaded guilty to assaulting 4 women

See more sharing options

Police say a serial groper who assaulted four strangers in Vancouver two years ago has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

All four assaults happened after dark near BC Place and Rogers Arena on April 27 and April 29 in 2023.

All of the victims, who were between the ages of 25 and 40, were out for a walk when they were groped, according to police.

Police arrested Hussein Al-Shami in May 2023, and on Thursday he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

In court, he was granted a conditional discharge and put on probation for 30 months.