2 children, 1 adult dead, several injured following Hamilton apartment fire

Two children and an adult have died following a three-alarm apartment fire in Hamilton, Ont., that also sent several other people to hospital.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Sunday at the Eastwood Apartments at 35 Brock St., according to Hamilton Fire Department.

Fire Chief David Cunliffe said in a release that crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke rising from a second-floor apartment.

He said firefighters made multiple rescues and helped “numerous people” out of the stairwell and hallways, which were quickly filling up with smoke.

“When additional firefighters reached the fire apartment they were met with high heat, heavy smoke and flames that had filled the hallway. Firefighters under extreme conditions pushed their way into the apartment and knocked down the fire,” Cunliffe said in the release.

“It is with a heavy heart that I advise that two children and one adult have perished as a result of the fire.”

Hamilton Paramedic Services superintendent David Thompson said 13 people in total were transported to hospital. One of those patients was later pronounced dead and is among the three fatalities.

Thompson said four people were in serious condition and the remainder were in stable condition.

The ages of those who were taken to hospital ranged in age from a one-month-old baby to a 77-year-old person.

Four other people were treated at the scene but did not want to go to hospital, according to paramedics.

Thompson said 20 paramedic units responded to the scene, while Cunliffe confirmed more than 60 firefighters took part in battling the blaze.

The Canadian Red Cross has been activated to help tenants who need shelter, and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, said Cunliffe.