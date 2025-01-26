SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Celebration Noodles 

By Chef Vincent Nguyen, from Anh and Chi Special to Global News
Posted January 26, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Make some Celebration Noodles to welcome Lunar New Year!. View image in full screen
Make some Celebration Noodles to welcome Lunar New Year!. Metropolis at Metrotown
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Celebration Noodles 

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Portions: 1-2 persons

Ingredients

5 tsp avocado oil

3 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp chicken powder

2 tsp oyster sauce

4 tsp Mẹ’s Sweet Soy Sauce

150 g Local side stripe shrimp and squid

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

60 g king oyster and enoki mushroom

60 g bell pepper (red and yellow)

Story continues below advertisement

60 g bok choy

80 g broccoli

80 g celery

80 g of thin egg noodles

Salt & Pepper

Anh and Chi Chilli Oil

Method

  1. Prepare vegetables: wash and cut mushrooms, bell peppers, bok coy, broccoli, and celery into 1.5-2 inch pieces. Set aside.
  2. In a medium pot, bring 2L of water to a boil: Blanch mushrooms, bok choy and broccoli for 1 minute. Scoop out veggies, rinse with cold water and set aside.
  3. Blanch egg noodles for 2-3 minutes in the same pot of boiling water. Rinse with cold water, toss with a teaspoon of oil, and set aside.*
  4. In a wok or medium pan, bring to medium heat, add remaining oil, and garlic and stir fry until lightly golden. Add shrimp and squid, chicken powder, sugar, and oyster sauce. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes, then add remaining vegetables (from steps 1 & 2) and Me’s Sweet Soy sauce. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes.
  5. Style noodles into a shallow bowl or plate, and pour over stir fry (from step 4). Add salt, pepper and Anh and Chi Chilli oil to taste. Enjoy!
Trending Now

*Alternative: crispy egg noodles (instead of blanched noodles) by substituting step  3 with deep frying noodles in a wok with 2-3 cups of hot vegetable oil, leave to drip dry until step 5.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices