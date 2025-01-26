Recipe: Celebration Noodles 

Celebration Noodles
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Portions: 1-2 persons
Ingredients
5 tsp avocado oil
3 garlic cloves (minced)
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp chicken powder
2 tsp oyster sauce
4 tsp Mẹ’s Sweet Soy Sauce
150 g Local side stripe shrimp and squid
60 g king oyster and enoki mushroom
60 g bell pepper (red and yellow)
60 g bok choy
80 g broccoli
80 g celery
80 g of thin egg noodles
Salt & Pepper
Anh and Chi Chilli Oil
Method
- Prepare vegetables: wash and cut mushrooms, bell peppers, bok coy, broccoli, and celery into 1.5-2 inch pieces. Set aside.
- In a medium pot, bring 2L of water to a boil: Blanch mushrooms, bok choy and broccoli for 1 minute. Scoop out veggies, rinse with cold water and set aside.
- Blanch egg noodles for 2-3 minutes in the same pot of boiling water. Rinse with cold water, toss with a teaspoon of oil, and set aside.*
- In a wok or medium pan, bring to medium heat, add remaining oil, and garlic and stir fry until lightly golden. Add shrimp and squid, chicken powder, sugar, and oyster sauce. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes, then add remaining vegetables (from steps 1 & 2) and Me’s Sweet Soy sauce. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Style noodles into a shallow bowl or plate, and pour over stir fry (from step 4). Add salt, pepper and Anh and Chi Chilli oil to taste. Enjoy!
*Alternative: crispy egg noodles (instead of blanched noodles) by substituting step 3 with deep frying noodles in a wok with 2-3 cups of hot vegetable oil, leave to drip dry until step 5.
