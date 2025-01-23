Edmonton marks 1st anniversary of City Hall shooting

Send this page to someone via email

January 23rd is a grim date for people who work in one of Edmonton’s landmarks. It was on that date in 2024 when a gunman opened fire inside Edmonton City Hall.

It was a terrifying incident that some in the building say they’ll always remember, and a moment in history that has led to a year of changes.

“This incident caused a lot of trauma. The anniversary is a definite trigger to some of that trauma,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said as he reflected on that day.

“We want to make sure that as a workplace, it remains a safe place for everyone to work. At the same time, remain an open and accessible space for Edmontonians to come and engage with their local government.”

0:57 RAW VIDEO: Gunman fires bullets inside Edmonton City Hall

On Jan. 23, 2024, shortly before 10:30 a.m., a man entered through the underground parkade connected to the building. He walked through the second-floor hallway.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he then fired several rounds from a long gun into the ceiling, walls, and windows.

Once inside city hall, police said the man lit several Molotov cocktails that caused a small fire outside an elevator.

The suspect was captured on security video inside city hall wearing a Commissionaires security jacket, a vest, and a security shirt.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An unarmed commissionaire, or city security guard, initially detained the shooter.

Police officers arrived quickly after and checked city hall to make sure there were no other explosives or suspects.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, several city councillors, the city’s fire chief, city staff and journalists were inside the building attending an emergency management committee meeting when shots rang out.

Story continues below advertisement

A Grade 1 class from Edmonton Public Schools was on a field trip to city hall when it was put on lockdown. The students were safely escorted outside and onto a bus to go back to school.

The shooting led to the closure of City Hall to the public for about two months, as crews worked to repair some of the damages and upgrade security presence.

The incident prompted significant changes in City Hall operations by installing metal detectors and blocking off some hallways to the public.

“I think modifications we have made are not intrusive. Hardly noticeable. We have more security presence. That is important,” Sohi said.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that as a workplace, it remains a safe place.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "At the end of the day, we want to make sure that as a workplace, it remains a safe place."

City Manager Eddie Robar agreed with Mayor Sohi regarding the city’s efforts to make the premises safer.

He said it was a difficult time for staff who were affected by the incident, and supports continue to be available for those may need them.

“Today I am thinking about the people of City Hall. City staff have worked hard to restore the building to a place where Edmontonians and City staff can participate in municipal government and celebrate their community. Even more importantly, they have come together to support each other in moving forward,” his statement began.

Story continues below advertisement

“My thoughts are with my colleagues as we remember the day, and my appreciation goes out to everyone who helped us ensure that City Hall remains a welcoming and safe space.”

Coun. Andrew Knack believes the security measures strike the right balance between making city hall still accessible for people to speak with government officials and keeping safety in mind.

“Generally it still feels pretty open, right? I mean you got to walk through metal detector to get into the main hall. Once you’re there, you’re welcome. Everyone’s available to get in,” Knack said.

“Yes, while we certainly have to make sure we’re increasing safety and security measures to protect the staff that are working there, this is also Edmonton’s buildings. It’s the building for Edmontonians. This is where the decisions are made.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, Bezhani Sarvar, is facing several firearms, arson and terrorism-related charges. A trial date for Sarvar has not been set.

It was an unforgettable moment in Edmonton’s history, which the city hopes to ensure never happens again.

“The people that were there that day, nobody was physically harmed. Thank goodness. There’s still plenty of people who are dealing with the emotional trauma of that,” Knack said.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Emily Mertz, and Karen Bartko, Global News