Barbet: the beverage redefining connection

When Toronto sisters Katie Fielding and Andrea Grand embarked on the journey to create Barbet, it wasn’t just about launching a sparkling beverage—it was about crafting a solution to a deeply personal experience. The story begins in March 2020, a time of global uncertainty. For Katie, it marked a turning point as she faced significant health challenges with epilepsy. This led her to cut alcohol from her diet while navigating the isolating social dynamics of a pandemic world.

“Katie often found herself holding sodas with juvenile branding or overly sugary dealcoholized wines,” 35-year-old Grand recalls. “People constantly asked her, ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ It was such a personal question, and she often felt excluded from social moments. That’s when the idea for Barbet began to take shape.”

The sisters set out to create a sparkling beverage that didn’t just fill a gap—it redefined it. Barbet offers more than refreshment; it invites inclusion. “We wanted to eliminate the question of ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ and replace it with ‘What are you drinking?’” Grand explains.

Story continues below advertisement

Barbet’s lineup is anything but ordinary. Each drink features three carefully paired ingredients, striking a balance between nostalgic and modern flavour profiles. From cucumber-pineapple-lavender to unexpected combinations like jalapeño-infused blends, every sip is an adventure. “We went for full-flavour beverages that stand out in a competitive market,” Grand says. “Each can delivers a sensory experience—from the vibrant pour and striking aroma to the taste itself.”

The packaging, too, is a conversation starter. Inspired by the alcohol industry, Barbet’s bold stripes and contrasting colours make it a visual standout. This intentional design reinforces the brand’s mission of connection and community.

Deep Dive (12 Cans) The brand’s latest edition, Deep Dive, is a delightful burst of juicy white peach and zesty yuzu with a hint of mint. Bubbly, refreshing, and aromatic, its light flavours make it the ultimate go-to beverage for easy sipping. $38.40 at Barbet

Challenges and Triumphs

Barbet officially launched in December 2021 with two retail accounts and a small Instagram following. The growth since has been remarkable, but not without challenges. “Scaling production and navigating supply chain disruptions during a pandemic were tough,” Grand admits. “And breaking into the grocery space—it’s one thing to get on the shelf but another to get off the shelf.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the hurdles, Barbet’s impact has been undeniable. Early partnerships with restaurants, corner stores, and independent grocers laid a strong foundation, and the brand continues to expand. Recently, Barbet joined Sobeys’ local program, opening doors to 78 Ontario locations.

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A Sisterly Bond

More from The Curator Blue Monday getting you down? Cheer up with these top picks

Building a business with her sister has been a unique experience for Grand. “The trust we have as family is something you can’t replicate,” she says. “Open communication has been key to navigating challenges and growing the brand together.”

Community at the Core

At Barbet, community and inclusivity are central. The brand donates three cents per can to grassroots charities, supporting causes like dog rescue, female empowerment, and environmental sustainability. “From day one, we’ve involved our community in decision-making, whether it’s flavour profiles or tastings,” Grand shares. “It’s about creating a product that feels as inclusive as the values behind it.”

Looking Ahead

The future is bright for Barbet. The recent launch of their fourth flavour, Deep Dive, marks an exciting milestone. “It’s been three years since we introduced a new product, and the response has been amazing,” Grand says. The brand also aims to expand its national presence, bringing Barbet to more provinces and beyond.

For those looking to try Barbet, the products are available online at drinkbarbet.com and at select retailers across Canada, including Summerhill Market and Healthy Planet. “Barbet is your plus-one for any occasion,” Grand says. “Whether you’re hydrating, celebrating, or just enjoying a moment, there’s always an extra seat at our table.”

Story continues below advertisement

Check out these hosting must-haves for your next dry January bash:

Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses Handcrafted from the finest crystal glass, these retro coupes beg to be paired with your bubbly drink of choice. They come ready to be gifted in a signature 1920s-inspired gift box. $59.99 on Amazon

The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions Discover the secrets of crafting perfect cocktails with The Art of Mixology, where timeless classics meet inventive twists to elevate your drink game. From shaken to stirred, this stylish guide is your ticket to mastering mixology and impressing your guests. $22.51 on Amazon (was $23.95)

Table Runner An elegant table runner sets the mood beautifully, and this affordable ivory one, soft as cotton, will grace your table with charm for countless special occasions to come. $17.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

18 Piece Dinnerware Set These stunning plates from Ikea are elegant enough for any holiday get together. Made from porcelain and featuring soft ruffled edges, prepare for plenty of dinnerware compliments! $69.99 at Ikea

Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Your guests will swoon at the sight of a spread on this gorgeous platter. Made from premium bamboo and even features a hidden drawer with cheese knives and cocktail forks. This board set has everything you need to create a stunning charcuterie masterpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat. $59.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Cocktail Shaker Set Shake up your bartending game with this cocktail shaker set, crafted from premium stainless steel that’s durable, rust-free, and keeps your drinks pure and flavourful. With 16 essential bar tools included, from shakers to strainers, this set has everything you need to mix up masterpieces. $29.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Marble Coasters These contemporary coasters are each uniquely crafted and made from 100% natural travertine marble. Non-slip and resistant to dirt and corrosion, these simple yet stunning coasters will fit right in with any clean kitchen or living space. $35.99 on Amazon