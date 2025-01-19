End of winter deals you don’t want to miss!

Send this page to someone via email

The post-holiday season is the perfect time to score amazing deals, as stores slash prices to give our wallets a much-needed break. From a dreamy pink dutch oven to fuzzy socks that feel like a warm hug and skis ready for snowy adventures, now’s your chance to snag incredible steals on winter must-haves. Whether you’re treating yourself or prepping for cozy nights in, these discounted gems won’t last long—shop before they’re gone!

Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream This product promises to cater to your eyes’ every need. The lightweight formula refreshes and reduces puffiness, while the rich formula deeply hydrates to combat dryness. Perfect for keeping your delicate eye area soothed and moisturized day and night, even in the chilliest weather. $40.8 on Amazon (was $51)

Casper Down-Alt Duvet Snuggle up in ultimate comfort with this ultra-breathable duvet. The Tencel lyocell fibre cover and recycled down-alternative fill keep you perfectly cozy without overheating. Designed with corner and side loops, it stays securely in place for uninterrupted sleep. $242 at Casper

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Versatile and durable, this cast iron dutch oven is perfect for baking, roasting, sautéing, and more. Its smooth enamel finish ensures long-lasting performance, while even heat distribution delivers flawless results. Oven safe up to 500°F, it features dual handles and a fitted lid for easy use–and we love the pink! $58.52 on Amazon (was $86.44)

Golden Life New Cheeky Hi-Rise Legging These coveted leggings just got better! Featuring a flattering curved waistband and soft, sweat-wicking fabric, they hug your body perfectly. With updated shaping and numeric sizing, they’re a must-have for every move. $62.40 at Aritzia (was $78)

GAP Cozy Crew Socks Soft, stretchy, and oh-so-fuzzy, these knit socks are winter essentials. With a reinforced toe and heel for durability, they’ll keep your feet warm and adorable all season long. $16.99 at GAP (was $22.95)

Volkl Women's Kit Flair Recreational Skis Perfect for novice to intermediate skiers, these skis with VMotion 9 Bindings offer smooth flex and solid power for frontside fun. Tip rockers simplify turns and slides, while the 72mm underfoot width ensures easy handling. $349.99 at Sportcheck

