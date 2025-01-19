Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

End of winter deals you don’t want to miss!

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 19, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
winter deals View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The post-holiday season is the perfect time to score amazing deals, as stores slash prices to give our wallets a much-needed break. From a dreamy pink dutch oven to fuzzy socks that feel like a warm hug and skis ready for snowy adventures, now’s your chance to snag incredible steals on winter must-haves. Whether you’re treating yourself or prepping for cozy nights in, these discounted gems won’t last long—shop before they’re gone!

 

Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream
This product promises to cater to your eyes’ every need. The lightweight formula refreshes and reduces puffiness, while the rich formula deeply hydrates to combat dryness. Perfect for keeping your delicate eye area soothed and moisturized day and night, even in the chilliest weather.
$40.8 on Amazon (was $51)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Casper Down-Alt Duvet
Snuggle up in ultimate comfort with this ultra-breathable duvet. The Tencel lyocell fibre cover and recycled down-alternative fill keep you perfectly cozy without overheating. Designed with corner and side loops, it stays securely in place for uninterrupted sleep.
$242 at Casper

 

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Versatile and durable, this cast iron dutch oven is perfect for baking, roasting, sautéing, and more. Its smooth enamel finish ensures long-lasting performance, while even heat distribution delivers flawless results. Oven safe up to 500°F, it features dual handles and a fitted lid for easy use–and we love the pink!
$58.52 on Amazon (was $86.44)

 

Aritzia winter sale
Golden Life New Cheeky Hi-Rise Legging
These coveted leggings just got better! Featuring a flattering curved waistband and soft, sweat-wicking fabric, they hug your body perfectly. With updated shaping and numeric sizing, they’re a must-have for every move.
$62.40 at Aritzia (was $78)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Recommendations
GAP crew socks
GAP Cozy Crew Socks
Soft, stretchy, and oh-so-fuzzy, these knit socks are winter essentials. With a reinforced toe and heel for durability, they’ll keep your feet warm and adorable all season long.
$16.99 at GAP (was $22.95)

 

Winter sales Sportcheck skis
Volkl Women's Kit Flair Recreational Skis
Perfect for novice to intermediate skiers, these skis with VMotion 9 Bindings offer smooth flex and solid power for frontside fun. Tip rockers simplify turns and slides, while the 72mm underfoot width ensures easy handling.
$349.99 at Sportcheck

 

You may also like:

Hand-Tufted Double Border Bath Mat – $33.94 (was 

Story continues below advertisement

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow – $84.80 (was $106)

Label Maker Machine with Tape – $23.73 (was $49.99)

Alo Renown Heavy Weight Crew Neck Pullover – $190 (was $240)

The North Face Girls’ ThermoBall Parka – $160.99 (was $229.99)

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices