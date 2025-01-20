Ford tells LCBO to clear U.S. booze from shelves if Trump imposes tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s told the LCBO to clear U.S. booze from its shelves if Donald Trump imposes sweeping tariffs as he’s threatened to do.

Ford made the remark to the crowd at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association’s annual general meeting and conference in Toronto Monday – the same day as Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

“I’ve sent a direction to the LCBO that if these tariffs come to clear off every bit of U.S. alcohol off the shelves. Let’s start promoting more Ontario-made wines, and the vodkas, the spirits. That’s what we need to do,” he said.

“We are the largest purchaser of alcohol in the entire world. They will feel the pain. I will make sure I communicate this to our other premiers that they should be following suit.”

Trump’s threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican exports stems from his demand the two allies tighten border security. Ottawa finally unveiled a detailed plan last Wednesday, but Trump has not backed down.

Trump threatened to impose those tariffs through an executive order on his first day in office, however, he will reportedly issue a broad trade memo on Monday that stops short of imposing new tariffs, an incoming Trump administration official told Reuters.

That official confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump will direct agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits, and address unfair trade and currency policies by other nations. It will single out China, Canada and Mexico for scrutiny, and will direct agencies to assess Beijing’s compliance with its 2020 trade deal with the U.S., as well as the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the official said.

Ottawa and the provinces have prepared retaliatory measures if those tariffs come. Global News reported last month that among those, the LCBO would be restricted from buying American products.

The LCBO did not return comment request by publication time.

Last week, Ford released estimates that showed a 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods could cost 450,000 to 500,000 jobs in that province, depending on which sectors are targeted.

That could mean the provincial government will need to spend billions to stimulate the economy, a decision Ford said he could try and frame an election around.

“If it comes to it and we have to spend tens of billions of dollars, we go to the people — let the people decide, it’s their money,” Ford said.

The premier’s comments that a stimulus package would, in his view, require a fresh mandate through an election come as the leaders of Ontario’s other major parties have indicated they could support the government on anti-tariff measures without needing to go to the polls.

However, Ford added: “Nothing’s been decided, let’s see where the tariffs go.”