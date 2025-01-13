Menu

Politics

Doug Ford gives clearest hint yet of early Ontario election, points finger at Trump, tariffs

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 3:28 pm
2 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has offered the strongest indication yet that he could call an early election in a matter of weeks, suggesting that if Donald Trump levies tariffs on Canadian goods, Ford may seek a new mandate more than a year ahead of schedule.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Ford said if 25 per cent tariffs hit Canadian goods, it could mean the provincial government needs to spend billions to stimulate the economy, a decision he said he could try and frame an election around.

“If it comes to it and we have to spend tens of billions of dollars, we go to the people — let the people decide, it’s their money,” Ford said.

He added: “Nothing’s been decided, let’s see where the tariffs go.”

The premier’s comments that a stimulus package would, in his view, require a fresh mandate through an election. The leaders of Ontario’s other major parties have indicated they could support the government on anti-tariff measures.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said that, at a time of instability, Ford should categorically rule out an early election.

“Doug Ford wants to abandon his post. He wants to run away from his duties as premier while facing the biggest battle our province has seen in a very long time,” Crombie said.

“Instead of treating looming tariffs as the serious threat they are, he wants to use them as an excuse for an illegitimate early election.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles also called for Ford to rule out an early election and focus political energy on looming tariffs.

“We need leadership that puts the needs of working people and their families first for a change,” Stiles said. “Right now, that means fighting like hell to protect every single job that is at risk because of Trump’s reckless threats to Ontario’s economy … rather than fighting an early election.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

