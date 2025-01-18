Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘You’re hitting the wall’: Woman warns drunk driver in video released by Ontario police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
The video then moves outside the parking garage as a man is seen coming from the garage with officers with his hands behind his back. View image in full screen
The video then moves outside the parking garage as a man is seen coming from the garage with officers with his hands behind his back. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in York Region released a video to social media on Friday, in which a resident tries to talk a man out of driving while allegedly drunk before she calls the police.

Police say the man drove into the walls of a parking garage several times before the woman attempted to step in.

“Are you sure you are OK? Did you drink?,” she is seen asking him in the video.

He responds with, “A little bit, yeah.”

The woman then politely requests that he stops driving.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“No, please don’t drive … please think of your children,” she said to which he mumbles an incoherent response

“You’re hitting the wall, my friend,” she said. “I’m going to call the police. You shouldn’t drive. You are putting other people’s lives in danger.”

Story continues below advertisement

The video then moves outside the parking garage as a man is seen coming from the garage with officers as he is in handcuffs.

The scene then shifts inside a cruiser as an officer is heard reading someone their rights.

Trending Now

A police spokesperson told Global News that the incident occurred on Sept, 8, 2024, at a parking garage in Richmond Hill near Major MacKenzie Drive and Pugsley Avenue.

“A concerned citizen contacted police after the driver of the vehicle had struck the wall in a parking garage multiple times,” Const. James Dickson said in an email.

“Thanks to this quick call, officers were able to attend and arrest the driver before he managed to get out of the garage.”

According to Dickson, a 56-year-old man from Richmond Hill is facing charges of impaired operation and careless driving in connection with the incident.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices