‘You’re hitting the wall’: Woman warns drunk driver in video released by Ontario police

Police in York Region released a video to social media on Friday, in which a resident tries to talk a man out of driving while allegedly drunk before she calls the police.

Police say the man drove into the walls of a parking garage several times before the woman attempted to step in.

“Are you sure you are OK? Did you drink?,” she is seen asking him in the video.

He responds with, “A little bit, yeah.”

The woman then politely requests that he stops driving.

“No, please don’t drive … please think of your children,” she said to which he mumbles an incoherent response

“You’re hitting the wall, my friend,” she said. “I’m going to call the police. You shouldn’t drive. You are putting other people’s lives in danger.”

The video then moves outside the parking garage as a man is seen coming from the garage with officers as he is in handcuffs.

The scene then shifts inside a cruiser as an officer is heard reading someone their rights.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the incident occurred on Sept, 8, 2024, at a parking garage in Richmond Hill near Major MacKenzie Drive and Pugsley Avenue.

“A concerned citizen contacted police after the driver of the vehicle had struck the wall in a parking garage multiple times,” Const. James Dickson said in an email.

“Thanks to this quick call, officers were able to attend and arrest the driver before he managed to get out of the garage.”

According to Dickson, a 56-year-old man from Richmond Hill is facing charges of impaired operation and careless driving in connection with the incident.