How to keep your pets happy during winter

Send this page to someone via email

Keep your furry friends happy this winter by providing cozy blankets, warm sweaters, and plenty of indoor playtime to beat the chill. Read on to discover tips and tricks to keep your pets warm, entertained, and feeling loved all season long.

Large Cat Cave Bed Give your kitty the purr-fect retreat with this snowhouse-style cat bed, offering a cozy hideaway for peaceful naps away from the hustle and bustle of a busy home. With a playful peek-through roof, this adorable cat cave lets your curious feline spy on their surroundings or sneak a paw out for some interactive fun. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

OUAI Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo OUAI fur bébé pet shampoo is perfect for winter care, keeping your furry friend’s coat clean and moisturized during the dry, chilly months. The gentle, pH-balanced formula helps maintain their skin’s natural hydration, preventing the itchiness and flakiness that winter can bring. Plus, its luxurious scent ensures your pet smells fresh and cuddly even after frosty outdoor adventures. $43.5 on Amazon

Pet Heating Pad This heating pad for pets will keep your furry friends warm and cozy during those brisk winter months. With an auto-shut off feature and machine washable cover, this winter essential also provides relief for animals with arthritis, bone, and joint issues. $39.99 on Amazon

Small Animal Bed Keep all your furry little friends safe and warm with this tent hideout and open-air bed. Made with ultra-soft and breathable cotton, it’s perfect for small animals like guinea pigs, bunnies, and hedgehogs. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Heated Water Bowl Keep water from freezing during those chilly months with a heated water bowl that will keep their drinking water at an ideal temperature, no matter the weather. Made of made of BPA free pp plastic and an anti-chew cord, and suitable for tons of different animals. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

You may also like:

Puppy Hoodies – $24.99

Small Animal Heated Pad – $63.59

Cat Antihistamine for Sneezing and Nose Congestion – $56.99

Dog House Heater With Thermostat – $124.79

Small Dog Pullover Sweater Snuggle up your furry friend in this stretchy, belly-wrapping knit pullover that’s as warm as it is fashionable—perfect for frosty walks and winter cuddles. $25.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Waterproof Dog Boots Long winter walks won’t be a problem with these waterproof dog boots with reflective velcro. Made with breathable, anti-slip protection for injured paws and durable grip for all terrains and activities. $30.59 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Fleece Bird Blanket Wrap your feathered friend in cozy comfort with this plush bird blanket, offering a warm and safe hideaway for rest, play, and sweet birdie dreams. $9.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Insulated Outdoor Dog House Your pets can still enjoy the outdoors while having a warm place to hide away with this insulated dog house. With it’s 100% nature Fir wood and weather resistant build, your spoiled pup will love you for this one-of-a-kind kennel! $209.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Blissful Cat Paw Butter – $14.35

Cat Recovery Suit – $16.99

3-in-1 Cat Brush – $17.99